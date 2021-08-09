Razer Project Hazel RGB mask is now Razer Zephyr, sign-ups are open

Razer’s product portfolio spans a wide range of computers and computer accessories, but from time to time, it does come up with some rather odd concepts. Project Valerie, for example, envisioned a laptop with three screens. One of its oddest but most popular doesn’t even have anything to do directly with gaming or computers but was designed to be something that gamers might not be ashamed to wear. Just a few months after it revealed its Project Hazel mask concept, Razer has taken another step forward in making the product, now formally known as Razer Zephyr, a commercial reality.

The concept for Project Hazel came up at almost the perfect time when the world was trying to get back on its feet after a devastating pandemic. Part protective gear and part gamer apparel, the mask almost seemed like an early April Fools that wouldn’t make it out the door. Razer was apparently very serious about it, and the interest surrounding the initial prototype proved that it was on the right track.

Nearly eight months later, Razer is close to turning that prototype into a product you can actually buy. It just announced the official commercial name of the product, Zephyr. It is also opening up registrations for those who are interested in beta testing the product, though no exact dates have been given for that.

Project Hazel is now officially Razer Zephyr – the latest evolution of our wearable air purifier. Designed to be safe, social and sustainable, Razer Zephyr sports 99% BFE, a secure silicon face seal and anti-fog coating. Join our community beta test: https://t.co/mlex2YSMpi pic.twitter.com/yLUj0lO2oJ — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) August 6, 2021

The Razer Zephyr has apparently undergone some design changes since its initial public debut. There is, for example, a more prominent bottom grille whose exact purpose is still a mystery at this point. In addition to promising protection on the same level as an N95 mask, the Zephyr also includes mics and speakers to fix one of the greatest difficulties in wearing such protective health gear.

It’s definitely interesting to see how the Razer Zephyr went from an almost tongue-in-cheek prototype to a product close to launching. There is still no hard date on when that will happen, though an October target was already announced a few months back. The next detail, of course, will be the price, and it might not come cheap, considering all the tech inside.