Razer Orochi V2 is a tiny, customizable mouse for notebooks

There’s a new very tiny mouse in the world this week called Raer Orochi V2. This device is wireless, working with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology with ultra-low-latency as well as 2nd-gen Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches. It also works with a variety of aesthetic design options courtesy of Razer Customs… or you can just get it in white or black.

Razer Orochi V2 works with a size of 108mm (Length) x 60mm (Width) x 38mm (Height), with a weight at <60g / <2.2oz (mass centralized). The design is symmetrical, but has a design described as a “symmetrical right-handed design.” This device works with on-board DPI and keymap storage and on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment with default stages at 400, 800, 1600, 3200, and 6400.

The mouse works with a “gaming-grade” tactile scroll wheel and six independently programmable buttons. You’ll have a “true 18,000 DPI 5G optical sensor” under the hood with 99.4% resolution accuracy. The moues also sports up to 450 inches per second (IPS) / 40 G acceleration, courtesy in part to its PTFE mouse-feet (undyed, so you know they’re legit!)

The mouse works with a very strange battery situation, able to work with one battery at a time – but either AA or AAA. You can choose to use a AA battery or a AAA battery if you do so wish – how about that? Battery life is quoted as up to 425 hours (2.4Ghz), or 950 hours (BLE) with included Lithium AA battery.

The Razer Orochi V2 will be made available in its standard edition for approximately $69.99 USD starting on April 27, 2021. That’ll be with both Razer online and with authorized resellers, too. The Razer Orochi V2 Customs Edition will be made available at the same time with a price of approximately $89.99 USD.