Razer DevCon revealed: 4 hours of Chroma, Gold, and THX

There’ll be a bunch of Razer news appearing in early May, thanks to a new event called Razer DevCon. This new event will likely follow along with developer events tied to companies like Apple and Google, delivering talks on the latest in Razer-made developer-friendly software and opportunities for Razer-made software integration. This event will take place on May 7, 2021.

This event will take place on May 7, 2021, starting at 10AM PST. This event will be virtual (at least, it’ll be virtual here in 2021, in the future this may change). It’ll be broadcast on the official Razer Twitch channel only. You can find that channel at Twitch (Razer) right now, too. They also have an event coming up (on that Razer Twitch channel) on the 4th of March for hardware products from the Razer Store).

Users will find a series of technology-focused panels with “over four hours” of discussion “led by industry veterans” from Razer and Activision Blizzard, as well as Renaud Ostrowski (Audio Artist at Vibe Avenue Studios), and Frank Rosay (Game Producer at iLLOGIKA). Focus will be on Razer Chroma for hardware, Razer Chroma for software, Razer Gold and Silver, and THX Spatial Audio.

Registration for this event is open to “all PC, Console, and Mobile gaming eco-system developers.” Razer also made a point to suggest that “developers and enthusiasts from outside the gaming world” are also welcome “as Razer is expanding into the mainstream consumer space.”

There’ll be an “exclusive special attendee’s pack available only at Razer DevCon 2021.” They’ve also suggested at Razer that there’ll be “additional prizes and awards” announced soon. It’s unlikely we’ll see any brand new hardware announced during this event, but it’s not impossible. Stay tuned as we learn more about the ins and outs of this event between now and then!