Razer Blade Pro 17 (early 2021) refresh in-effect

The newest giant in the Razer laptop universe got a refresh this week in the Razer Blade Pro 17 (early 2021.) This machine comes in a variety of configurations, each with a 17.3-inch display panel and 8-core, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H (up to 5.1GHz Max Boost) processors. The biggest change made to these devices since their last iteration is the addition of the biggest and the best in NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics.

Razer Blade Pro 17 (early 2021) works with a physical body at 0.78-inch thick x 10.24-inches x 15.55-inches. That’s 19.9mm x 260mm x 395mm, weighing in at approximately 6.06 lbs or 2.75 kg. All iterations of this new laptop work with a 70.5Wh battery.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 (early 2021) will be released with a starting price of $2299 USD – for the most basic version of the device. That’s the version with a 165Hz QHD IPS-grade 100% sRGB display.

All versions of this laptop work with 100% sRGB displays except the most expensive model, which works with 100% Adobe RGB. That most expensive model works with a 120Hz Touchscreen panel, IPS-Grade, with the same specs as the next-most-expensive model otherwise.

The two most expensive models have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs inside with 1TB PCIe + an Open M.2 slot. They also feature 32GB dual-channel DDR4-2933Mhz memory and all the benefits of every other version of the machine.

Above you’ll see a full spec sheet with prices for the six(!) different configurations for this computer. The whole lot has per-key Chroma RGB, Wi-Fi 6E access, Thunderbolt 3 (via USB-C), 20V USB-C charger support with PD 3.0, an SD card reader UHD-III, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A) x3, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x2, HDMI 2.1 output, and RJ45 2.5GB Ethernet. All models also work with a Windows Hello IR HD (1MP/720P) webcam.

The release dates for this next-generation Razer Blade 17 (early 2021) will be revealed in the near future. For now, take a peek back at the rest of the Razer stuff revealed this week at CES 2021.