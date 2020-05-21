Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 refresh adds 300Hz screen

Razer’s Blade Pro 17 laptop has been given a 300Hz upgrade, with a fast new screen joining new Intel processors and NVIDIA graphics. Largest notebook in the company’s range, the Blade Pro 17’s 2020 revamp sees it offer either a gamer-friendly Full HD 300Hz 17.3-inch panel, or a 4K version for those who want more screen real-estate.

Standard regardless of display is the 8-core Intel Core i7-10875H processor, running at 2.3GHz with a 5.1GHz Turbo Boost speed. That’s paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory, with up to 64GB with Intel XMP support as an option.

Of the three versions of the Razer Blade Pro 17, two configurations will have the 300Hz panel. It’s an IPS LED backlit screen running at 1920 x 1080, with 100-percent sRGB color support. Razer says to expect 300 nits of brightness and 6mm bezels.

There’ll be two GPU options for the display. The entry-level Blade Pro 17 uses NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q; its mid-range model steps up to the GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. Either way, there’s also 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage as standard, with up to 2TB of SSD optional. Razer also leaves an open M.2 slot for PCIe and SATA SSDs up to 2TB in capacity.

The flagship version of the notebook, meanwhile, has a 17.3-inch 4K touchscreen. It’s running at 3840 x 2160 resolution, supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and clocks in at 400 nits of brightness. It also hits 100-percent of the Adobe RGB color gamut, and has the same 6mm bezels; it, too, uses NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics.

Storage in this configuration is 1TB of SSD as standard, with 2TB an option, and it still gets the open M.2 slot as well.

Ports include three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen Type-C, Thunderbolt 3, 2.5Gb ethernet, and HDMI 2.0b. There’s also an SD card reader with UHS-III support. As for wireless, there’s Intel’s WiFi 6 802.11ax AX201 card plus Bluetooth 5.0.

Stereo microphones and Dolby Atmos support are standard, as is a 720p webcam and Windows Hello IR HD webcam for Windows 10 security. Razer’s Chroma keyboard backlighting is standard too, with per-key RGB control. There’s also a glass Microsoft Precision Touch trackpad.

The whole thing measures 0.78-inches thick and weighs 6.06 pounds, and is finished in anodized matte black metal. That’s not light, but the heft is partly down to the 70.5WHr battery. Razer also uses some chassis space for a vapor chamber cooler for active cooling, alongside a dual-fan system for passive cooling. The result, the company says, is a workstation or gaming notebook that can be pushed hard without either overheating or sounding like a jet taking off.

Preorders are open now, with sales kicking off more broadly later this month. The entry-level RZ09-03297*42 is $2,599.99, the midrange RZ09-03295*42 is $3,199.99, and the top-spec RZ09-03295*63 is $3,799.99.