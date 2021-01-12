Razer Blade 15 (2021) detailed in multiple monster configurations

The Razer Blade 15 (2021) was given a bit of an update this week as the company continues to call it the “best Gaming Laptop out there.” This version of the machine has a 15-inch 360Hz refresh rate with 2MS response time – that’s the Advanced Model – while the Base Model has 144Hz and 8MS. Both versions have 100 sRGB color.

There’s also an “Advanced Model” version with 240Hz and 2.5ms response time, G-Sync, and Advanced Optimus tech. This version rolls with 95% sRGB color. There’s a base model with 165Hz display with 3MS response time. The base model has 100% DCI-P3.

The Razer Blade 15 also has a 4K edition. This version has a 4K OLED display and the most tricked-out set of specifications. You’ll see the full collection of specifications and potential builds above and below, both Advanced and Base.

All versions work with next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and up to 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. There’ll be 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors in all versions of the new Razer Blade 15 (2021), and 45W power. All versions come with a slightly more “portable” size and shape than in previous models – approximately 4% smaller than the most recent model.

In the mix is up to 32GB DDR4 memory expandable up to 64GB, 2933Mhz dual-channel and up to 1TB PCIE SSD, expandable up to 4TB. The “Standard” version of the Advanced Model” comes with 1TB by default. Razer Blade 15 2021 has a dual storage option on all models.

This Razer Blade 15 2021 has a Razer Chroma keyboard with zone lighting (for the base model) and per-key customizability for the Advanced model. All models have Thunderbolt 3, USB Type A, USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1 output up to 8K 60Hz or 4K 120Hz. The advanced model works with Wi-fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, an SD card reader, UHS-III, Windows Hello IR Camera, and USB-C 20V charging. The base model has a dedicated Gigabit Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6.

The Razer Blade 15 (2021) will be released on pre-order starting on January 12, 2021 at the Razer Store online. It’ll go on sale on January 26, 2021 – that’s the base model. If you want the Advanced Model, you’ll be waiting until February, 2021. Starting price for the Base Model is $1,699 USD.