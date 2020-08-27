Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gets a seven minute gameplay trailer

Ratchet & Clank is one of the most recognizable PlayStation franchises, but in recent years, releases have slowed down significantly. While the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 both saw multiple mainline Ratchet & Clank releases, there was only one on PlayStation 4: the 2016 reboot simply dubbed Ratchet & Clank. It’s been four long years since that game released (Insomniac, it seems, was busy working on Marvel’s Spider-Man), but with the arrival of the PlayStation 5, we’ll finally see the launch of a new Ratchet & Clank title.

That game is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and it has the distinction of being one of the first PlayStation 5 exclusives Sony revealed. The announcement trailer definitely got a lot of fans excited for the game, and now Sony and Insomniac have released a seven-minute long gameplay demo at Gamescom.

The demo is embedded above, and it doesn’t feature any narration, meaning it’s straight gameplay. It takes us through an early segment in the game, shortly after Dr. Nefarious has sent Ratchet and Clank to another dimension with his Dimensionator device.

The gameplay we see show plenty of action sequences, with periodic cutscenes throughout, and this video also serves to introduce us to Ratchet’s Rift Tether ability. Insomniac notes, however, that the one thing the demo doesn’t preview are the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback capabilities or the PS5’s 3D audio, both of which Rift Apart will support.

We don’t have a release date for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart yet, but of course, we’ll probably need to have a release date for the PlayStation 5 before Insomniac can give us that. The developer does say that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release in the PS5 launch window, so at least we know it’ll be available shortly after the console launches (assuming it doesn’t launch right alongside the PlayStation 5).