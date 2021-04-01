Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate editions are packed with luxury

New versions of the iconic Range Rover SUVs from SV Bespoke have debuted that sit at the pinnacle of the Land Rover family. The new SUV is the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate edition. It is offered in the long-wheelbase version for owners preferring to be driven and the Dynamic version for those who like to drive. Range Rover finishes the vehicle in classic satin-finished Orchard Green paint with Narvik Black contrasting roof and door mirrors.

SVAutobiography Ultimate edition also receives complimentary copper detailing on the outside of the vehicle. Each unit is hand-finished by the Land Rover SV Bespoke team at the automakers Special Vehicle Operations Technical Center in the UK. The Bespoke Ultimate edition also has a custom commissioning plaque.

The long-wheelbase SVAutobiography promises first-class travel with power closing rear doors and reclining airline-style heated and cooled semi-aniline leather Executive Class Comfort-Plus rear seats. The vehicle has more than 1.2 meters of rear legroom, hot stone massage function, and calf and footrests for the rear occupants.

A full-length center console with an integrated Zenith timepiece, refrigerated compartment, and deployable tables creates a place to work or relax on the go. The Ultimate edition specification uses a Vintage Tan leather interior and a Copper Weave Carbon Fiber finisher. Buyers can choose leather upholstery from artisans at Poltrona Frau for even more luxury.

Flagship models are available with a choice of powertrains, including a 565PS supercharged gas V-8 or a P400e plug-in hybrid able to drive 25 miles on electricity alone. The supercharged gas V-8 is aimed at the buyers of the Dynamic edition who prefer to drive themselves. It’s only offered in the standard-wheelbase vehicle. Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate editions are available to order now, with the 565PS SVAutobiography starting at £183,706 and the SVAutobiography Dynamic starting at £147,441.