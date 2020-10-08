Rambo joins Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for PS5, Xbox, PC, Stadia, Switch

This morning Mortal Kombat got its first title for the next generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game isn’t strictly new – it’s called Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, “a new expanded version of Mortal Kombat 11.” Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate includes the base game Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion, and the new Kombat Pack 2.

The new Kombat Pack 2 includes three new characters: the devious and powerful Mileena (here called the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana), the nature-themed ninja Rain (aka “the royal Edenian demigod Rain in this iteration), and the weapon-toting RAMBO. That’s Rambo, from the Rambo movie series, the one with all the machine guns. This is as official as it gets, with the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone.

This game iteration includes “Krossplay Support” with action on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, all together as one. If you’re working with an Xbox One, you’ll get Smart Delivery. To be clear: “Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles can also access a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.”

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate preorders start on October 15, 2020 for approximately $60 USD. If you preorder the game, you’ll get immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1, and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion. If you already own Mortal Kombat 11, you can “upgrade your experience” by preordering Kombat Pack 2 on its own, also starting on October 15, for approximately $15 USD.

If you preorder either Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate or Kombat Pack 2, you’ll get a “Time Warriors Skin Pack” with character skin variants for three characters. Noob Saibot gets a “Dark Web” skin, Liu Kang gets a HCF (Halt and Catch Fire) skin, and Skarlet gets a BLOOD MOON skin.

If you’re looking for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, or PS5 digitally, you’ll see that appear for sale starting on November 17, 2020. The PS4 and PS4 Pro physical version for the Americas will be released in January, 2021. PC and Stadia versions will be available digitally worldwide, starting November 17. There’ll be a digital version of the game in the Americas for Nintendo Switch, also released on November 17.