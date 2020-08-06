Raised by Wolves trailer shows big Ridley Scott potential for HBO MAX

The first major trailer was released today for the HBO MAX series Raised By Wolves. Raised By Wolves is a science fiction series about human children and their two android caretakers. The androids are “tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet after the Earth was destroyed by a great war.”

In an interview with Deadline, Ridley Scott said, “the way we come into this brave new world is almost like starting it from scratch with nothing; there are six embryos of children, and that’s the beginning of evolution of the new race.”

We’ll be doing some flashbacks throughout the series, showing how time has affected the characters in this environment. The episodes were titled as follows:

• “Faces”, written by Karen Campbell

• “Infected Memory”, written by: Heather Bellson

• “Lost Paradise”, written by: Donald Joh

• “Mass”, written by: Sinead Daly

• “Nature’s Course”, written by: Aaron Guzikowski

• “Pentagram”, written by: Aaron Guzikowski

• “Raised by Wolves”, written by: Aaron Guzikowski

• “The Beginning”, written by: Aaron Guzikowski

• “Umbilical”, written by: Aaron Guzikowski

• “Virtual Faith”, written by: Aaron Guzikowski

The series includes actors Jordan Loughran (Tempest), Ethan Hazzard (Hunter), Winta McGrath (Campion), Aasiya Shah (Holly), and Ivy Wong (Vita) in 10 episodes each. There’s also Loulou Taylor, who plays Cassia for 8 of the first 10 episodes of the series. Also Susan Danford, who plays the character Justina for 7 of the first 10 episodes.

UPDATE: Cast and characters are as follows:

• Travis Fimmel as Marcus

• Amanda Collin as Mother

• Abubakar Salim as Father

• Winta McGrath as Campion

• Niamh Algar as Sue

• Felix Jamieson as Paul

• Ethan Hazzard as Hunter

• Jordan Loughran as Tempest

• Aasiya Shah as Holly

• Ivy Wong as Vita

• Matias Varela as Lucius

This series was created by Aaron Guzikowski, written by Guzikowski (10 episodes) and Heather Bellson (1 episode), and directed by a collection of heavy hitters. Luke Scott directs 3 episodes, while Ridley Scott (Luke Scott’s father) directs 2 episodes. Ridley Scott directed the first two episodes in the series.

Per the latest description of the series, “Mother was programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed. When the big bad wolf shows up, she is the one we must trust.” This series will premiere September 3, 2020.