Rainbow Six Siege next-gen upgrade release – 4K 120FPS day 1

Today we’re looking at next-gen console details for Rainbow Six Siege. That’s the latest in Rainbow Six action for both the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X. A set of new videos released today gives us a closer look at what we should expect from this monster game and its near-future evolution.

Rainbow Six Siege was originally released back in December of 2015 on Windows PS4, and Xbox One. If you’ve never played the game before, know this: It’s wild. Imagine a game where you’re supposed to be on a team and the team actually cooperates – and you can blow up ALL the stuff. Environmental destruction a-go-go.

The first trailer you’ll see below was delivered by the official PlayStation account this afternoon. In the trailer we get confirmation that users rolling with the PS4 version of the game get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version. Said upgrade allows the user to play with 4K resolution and “up to 120fps” refresh rate.

The launch of Rainbow Six Siege for next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X takes place on December 1, 2020. Next you’ll find a Rainbow Six Siege: Next-Gen Reveal Trailer as released by Ubisoft North America. Notice any differences?

The same upgrade-for-free situation applies to the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X or S. If you already own the game for Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, etcetera, you’ll be able to play the game on Xbox One X and Xbox One S without additional charge.

OF NOTE: The vast majority of games that you were able to play on Xbox One consoles can be played on Xbox Series X. If you’ll take a peek at our Xbox Series X Review and see how deep the legacy game playability runs.