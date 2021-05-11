QuakeCon 2021 dates revealed as event goes all digital once more

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed a lot of in-person events over the past year and a half, and even though the vaccine roll out might signify a light at the end of the tunnel for many, there are a number of events that will continue take place entirely online throughout the rest of the year. Today, we learned that QuakeCon 2021 is one of those events, as Bethesda has revealed that it will once again be an all-digital affair later this summer.

Bethesda also revealed the dates for QuakeCon 2021 today, announcing that it will take place from August 19th to the 21st. “We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event,” the official QuakeCon Twitter account said today. “We’ll have all the Peace, Love, and Rockets – remotely – August 19-21.”

In a follow-up tweet, Bethesda says that it will “share additional details on the streaming lineup, charity opportunities, giveaways, and more later in June,” so that’s something to look forward to once we’re into next month. Of course, we’re expecting new reveals not only from the folks at id Software, but also other companies under the ZeniMax umbrella, possibly including Bethesda, Machine Games, and Arkane.

Notably, this will be the first QuakeCon with ZeniMax as a subsidiary of Microsoft rather than an independent company. Earlier this year, Microsoft completed its acquisition of ZeniMax Media, which means that game franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Prey, and Dishonored are now first-party Microsoft franchises.

With Microsoft leading the charge these days, it’ll be interesting to see how QuakeCon changes, if it does at all. We’ll let you know when Bethesda and Microsoft share more about QuakeCon 2021, so stay tuned for that.