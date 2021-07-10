PUBG Mobile 1.5 update adds Tesla Gigafactory and Model Y

Tencent Games has pushed out update version 1.5 for its hit mobile game PUBG Mobile, giving players a variety of new content, not the least of which is a bigger Tesla collaboration. Under this partnership, PUBG Mobile is now home to a Tesla Gigafactory where players can not only explore the virtual version of the facility but also produce their own Model Y vehicle.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 represents a huge update for the title, which is a mobile game based on the PC title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The most notable aspect of the update is the Tesla collaboration, which adds a Gigafactory to Erangel, the game’s most popular map. This is a functional factory, according to the company, one that can be accessed in the Mission Ignition game mode.

Players can activate all of the switches found in the Gigafactory to trigger the vehicle assembly process. The result will be an in-game Model Y SUV, which will include the company’s autopilot mode that players can turn on when driving on the map’s highways. The self-driving vehicle will take players to presets along the road.

In addition, mobile gamers will also notice other autonomous Tesla vehicles in random locations “along the road, in the wild,” according to Tencent. These randomly spawned vehicles will apparently drive themselves around on preset routes. The Tesla Semi will be one such vehicle, which players will be able to damage in order to trigger a Supply Crates drop.

The wider Mission Ignition mode, meanwhile, will give Erangel an overall tech-heavy update where half a dozen major regions will sprout new lifts, buildings, moving platforms, and similar things. HyperLines will enable players to rapidly move between cities on the island, assuming they take them the lines are active. For other times, players will be able to take the Air Conveyor system to move through the sky.

PUBG Mobile version 1.5 is rolling out to players now. You can find the full patch notes on the game’s official website here.