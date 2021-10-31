PUBG 14.2 brings explosives, but console players will have to wait

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update 14.2 was detailed on Friday, giving those who aren’t on the test servers their first look at what they can expect next month. The patch will bring a few big changes to the game, particularly for players who prefer the new Taego map, including explosive weapons for attacking enemies from a distance.

The PUBG 14.2 patch arrived on the game’s PC test servers last week and is scheduled for release to all players on PC and consoles next month. PC players who aren’t on the test servers will get access to the 14.2 update on November 3, followed around a week later for consoles on November 11.

Players can expect a new mortar weapon in Taego that will spawn in buildings, enabling players to fire rounds a distance of 121m to 700m. All of the maps will get the new M79 Smoke Grenade item, meanwhile, enabling them to take cover in open areas by deploying a cloud of smoke. Even better, the M79 will only take up the Pistol slot in one’s inventory.

Another key change with this update involves the swimming mechanic. Going forward, players who are knocked while in water aren’t guaranteed death; rather, they’ll be able to enter a swimming mode for a chance at getting to shore for revival. The knocked swimming rate is set at half speed and the change doesn’t have any impact on drowning — it’ll only take 10 seconds for the player to drown and be eliminated.

On a more amusing note, PUBG is also getting a new Chicken character in 14.2. The animal will be found in the Taego environment, where it’ll be calm by default, though things like gunshots, footsteps, punching and other sounds may cause it to fly away in fear. Hitting the chicken will kill it.

Players who want to dig into the smaller details can check out the full 14.2 patch notes on the PUBG website now.