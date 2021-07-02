PSP gamers can get games via the PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita after all

Gamers around the world weren’t happy when Sony announced that it would be closing down the PlayStation Store on the PS3 and PS Vita. The move would have essentially made the retro consoles worthless as no games would’ve been available to purchase in the future. Sony is now backing away from closing up shop, which was originally intended to close today, July 2, 2021. The announcement that the stores would remain open on both consoles was made back in April.

Sony has now offered additional clarity for PlayStation Portable gamers, noting that some changes will be coming on July 6, 2021, for PSP owners. On that date, Sony will remove the ability to perform searches and make in-game purchases. Previously the store closed in 2016 for the PSP, but players could still perform searches and make in-game purchases.

While users will no longer be able to perform searches or make in-game purchases starting next week, Sony says that gamers will still be able to download all previously purchased PSP content. Downloads can be performed by accessing the Download List on the device itself. Another bit of clarity is good news for those who still enjoy playing games on their PlayStation Portable.

Some PSP content is available for purchase on the PS3 and PS Vita stores. Sony says that gamers will still be able to purchase and play PSP content available on both of those stores, but you will still no longer be able to make purchases via the in-game store for PSP content. Essentially, the base game is all you can get.

Retro gamers should be thrilled to hear that you’ll be able to get the content moving forward, as it essentially means many games will never die. Unfortunately, for those who like to add to their games via in-store purchases, that will no longer be possible.