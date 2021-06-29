PSA: You only have two days left to claim Fortnite’s awesome Spotify perk

In late April, Epic announced that it would offer Fortnite Crew subscribers a free Spotify perk starting with the May bundle. The promotion went live days later as promised, giving subscribers who were new to Spotify the opportunity to access the platform’s premium features for free. Fast-forward several weeks and the promo is nearly over.

The Spotify promotion rolled over into June, meaning that if you signed up for the Fortnite Crew subscription at some point this month, you also have the opportunity to redeem the free three months of Spotify Premium. This only applies to Spotify users who haven’t previously signed up for Premium.

What song ignites the 🔥 in you? Time is running out, get your first 3-months of Spotify Premium for free by subbing to Fortnite Crew before June 30th, 2021 @ 8 PM ET. Limits apply; details at: https://t.co/zxCccwtXOR pic.twitter.com/X4LGlxGBo8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 27, 2021

This is a great deal for Fortnite players who regularly play the Battle Royale game and listen to music. The Fortnite Crew subscription is priced at $11.99/month, while Spotify Premium costs $9.99/month. Assuming you only stick with Fortnite Crew for one month, you’ll still ultimately save monthly compared to paying for the three months of Spotify Premium.

While these players have until the end of July to actually redeem the offer, those who want it only have two days left to sign up for Fortnite Crew. The promotion will end on June 30 at 8 PM ET / 5PM PT, after which point the gaming bundle subscription won’t include the Spotify perk.

There is some fine print to the deal, of course, including that you must be located in an eligible country to redeem the offer and your Spotify account can’t have had a Premium subscription at any point in its history. Head over to the Spotify promo page on Epic Games’ website for the full details and instructions on redeeming the perk.