PSA: Don’t show off images of your COVID-19 vaccine card online

It’s human nature to share things from our lives with others online — and given how hard it is to resist the temptation of sharing one’s latest meal on social media, it’s not surprising that people may want to post a picture of their COVID-19 vaccine card once they get it. Unfortunately, doing so could be problematic for both self and society.

What’s a COVID-19 vaccine card? Put simply, it’s a small piece of paper that includes your personal information, as well as the date you received your first and second COVID-19 vaccinations, among a few other details. These cards are used to demonstrate that you’ve been vaccinated against the disease, which may be necessary for certain jobs and travel.

The Better Business Bureau recently pointed out that sharing images of your card on social media isn’t a good idea — and not just because you may accidentally expose your personal details to identity thieves (though that’s also a valid concern, and why identifying details should be censored from images posted online).

Sadly, there are many people who plan to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine due to misinformation or unfounded conspiracy theories. These same individuals may seek out fraudulent cards to pretend that they’ve been vaccinated. Such cards have already appeared for sale online, though they are often quickly removed from reputable platforms.

By sharing an image of your vaccination card online, it is easier for morally bankrupt individuals to generate authentic-looking blank vaccination records and sell them to people who aren’t really vaccinated. If you do plan to share an image of your card on social media, you should at least make sure that it is set to private and only visible to people you know.