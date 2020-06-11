PS5’s best game yet is about a stray cat

The game’s name is Stray. It was revealed this afternoon by Sony at their big PlayStation 5 game event. This was before the actual console hardware was revealed, but after the console’s specs were revealed. We know what the controller looks like, we know how the controller works, we know there’ll be a bunch of awesome games for the console – and now we know we’ll be able to test out the graphics and hardcore processing abilities of the PS5 as we explore a futuristic city as a stray cat.

It’s interesting – this game really looks like it exists in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077, or Sleeping Dogs, or even Watch Dogs. But this game doesn’t appear to be nearly as violent as any of those games. In this game, it would appear that we’re going to be a cat.

If the actual game is anywhere near as visually spectacular as what we’re seeing in this cinematic trailer, it’s going to be a masterpiece. What better way to drop in on Blade Runner than as the most elegant, timeless creature on earth?

It’s like they saw the success of Goat Simulator – or any “simulator” game, really – and decided there was a massive opportunity for something far, far more grand than that. The creators of this game are Annapurna Interactive. They’ve created some extremely interesting games* before now, too.

*They also make movies, television, and interactive experiences. They’re a house for masters of creative arts. They’ve also created What Remains of Edith Finch, Gorogoa, Florence, Ashen, Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and perhaps most importantly: DONUT COUNTY. That’s the game in which your mission is to swallow up an environment of objects as you control an ever-expanding circular hole. It’s weird, it’s wonderful, it’s radical.

Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studio announced STRAY for PS5 and we can’t wait to give it a go. UPDATE: YES, this IS what became of the in-progress project called HK_project, a game that’s appeared via HKdevblog since October of 2015. This game’s been a long time coming!