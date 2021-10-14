PS5 restock registration list teased by Sony: How to sign up

If you’ve been trying to get a PlayStation 5 with no luck and you’re in the United States, Sony made an announcement today that you’re going to want to take note of. Sony has announced that it will open up PlayStation Direct sales for the holiday season, allowing prospective buyers to register ahead of time for a chance to purchase a console. Of course, there are a few caveats to consider before signing up, but this could be the best chance at buying a console many have this year.

On a new registration page on the PlayStation website, Sony announced that it will “have a limited amount of PS5 Consoles available for customers in the US to purchase direct from PlayStation” this holiday season. The process seems straightforward enough: those interested in buying one are directed to register on that page, then Sony will begin sending invitations to those who were selected in November.

In an FAQ on that same page, Sony suggests that people won’t be selected via a random draw, stating instead that “selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.” While we’re not sure what “previous interests” means in this context, but that makes it sound like those who have spent a lot of time playing games on PlayStation platforms in the past have a better chance at getting selected.

If you register – which requires logging in with your PSN ID – and are selected, you’ll have the opportunity to buy either a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition along with up to two DualSense controllers (bundled, cosmic red, or midnight black), three white DualSense controllers, one PS5 Media Remote, and one Pulse 3D headset.

Those selected will be contacted via email, so make sure you’ve opted in to receive PlayStation emails in your PSN account settings. If you’re chosen, the email you receive will have the date and time you’ll be able to purchase your console and the accessories you may want, so be sure to keep an eye on your inbox and spam folder if you decide to register. Registration is open today, so if you’ve been having issues procuring a PlayStation 5, this is probably a good program to consider.