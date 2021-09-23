PS5 restock Best Buy list revealed with Xbox Series X

Here near the end of September of 2021, Best Buy revealed their latest PlayStation 5 restock list with the PS5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series X along for the ride. This list shows a set of physical store locations where the next-gen consoles will be available for sale starting on Thursday, September 23, 2021 across the United States. If you’re reading this in the future (after store opening in the USA) there’s still a chance you might find one of these consoles, assuming you live in an area that doesn’t have a massive gamer population.

The stores you’ll find on the list provided by Best Buy will have limited quantities of one or more of the following next-gen gaming consoles: Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X. Consoles will be sold one-per-person, regardless of if you’re attempting to buy more than one different sort of console.

It’s entirely possible that you COULD buy one console, leave the store, then come back and buy another, but only IF you live in an area where there wasn’t a line out the door at opening on the 23rd of September, 2021. If you look at the big list and do not see any Best Buy stores near you, you COULD always call your local Best Buy to see if they magically found units arriving in their loading bay this week anyway.

Meanwhile – please stay safe out there. Wear a mask, even if you’ve been vaccinated, and don’t take any risks you’ll regret later. These consoles are really awesome, but they’re not worth dying for. Take a peek at our recent coverage of these machines and let us know if you’ve found one for sale near you! Also see the PlayStation 5 Review Roundup and Xbox Series X review: Console as Time Machine!