PS5 Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart release date dropped with pre-order bits

Today Sony shared their first dates for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PlayStation 5. This is a day which will be long remembered, as it brings one of the most long-awaited and well-known titles in the PlayStation universe to the next-generation console in full effect. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be released in both physical and digital editions for the PlayStation 5 in June of this year.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is just the latest in the Ratchet & Clank line of games. This game series has been running wild for nearly two decades, on basically every PlayStation that’s been released in Sony’s history. This newest title is one that Insomniac Games suggests is a “showpiece game” that’ll let your PS5 shine bright.

“We have been working hard to ensure that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a showpiece game and exclusive for your PlayStation 5 console,” said Insomniac Games Creative Director Marcus Smith. “We’re thrilled to confirm that the game will launch on June 11, 2021.”

In this new game, the villainous Dr. Nefarious works with a dimension-traversing device that allows him to seek out “a galaxy where he always wins.” In the process, Ratchet and Clank are separated. Also in the process, they’ll “meet a new Lombax resistance fighter.”

You might be wondering what the name of the new character is. Sony Interactive Entertainment filed for a trademark for “Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart” back on 6.11.2020, but made no subsequent related trademark filings. None that’ve been made public, anyway. Since then they’ve filed for “Heighten Your Senses”, “Astro’s Playground,” “Astro’s Playroom,” “The Last of Us,” and “Horizon Zero Dawn.”

There’ll be a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game released in the PS Store for approximately $80 USD. That’ll include a bunch of digital stuff, including a digital artbook, digital soundtrack, a “sticker pack” to use in the game’s new photo mode, five armor sets, and “20 Raritanium.”

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives on PS5 June 11. First details on physical and digital editions: https://t.co/POLuaG2fC1 pic.twitter.com/sdqR20WqjV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 11, 2021

The Standard edition will be available digitally for approximately $70 USD. You’ll be able to pre-order that version from the PlayStation Store “to receive early unlocks” of items. You can also “check with your local game retailers to see if they are offering the pre-order incentive with the Standard Edition.”

Participating retailers in the USA and Canada will have “special physical Launch Editions of the game available. Those will cost around $70 USD and will include “early unlocks” of a Pixelizer weapon and a Carbonox armor “packed in on a voucher.” Make sure you know what you’re getting, and that what you’re getting is really worth that extra few dollar bills.