PS5 just hit a huge milestone to become the fastest-selling PlayStation ever

It isn’t exactly a secret that the PlayStation 5 is a popular console. In the 8 months since it was released, it’s been a very difficult machine to procure, as restocks sell out almost immediately at every retailer under the sun. Sony today gave us an update on just how well the PlayStation 5 is selling, and as it turns out, the console is officially the best-selling PlayStation system in Sony’s history.

According to Sony, the PlayStation 5 has already hit 10 million units sold, outpacing the PlayStation 4 at the same point in its life. That’s a big deal because the PlayStation 4 is one of the few home consoles to sell more than 100 million units worldwide. If the PlayStation 5 can keep up this momentum, it sounds like it’ll eventually join the 100 million club, too (a long way off though that milestone may be).

In addition to announcing total PS5 sales so far, Sony also gave us some sales numbers for several PS5 games. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold 6.5 million copies, Returnal has topped 560,000 copies, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has managed to pull in 1.1 million copies so far. Rift Apart‘s sales numbers are particularly impressive because that game is only a month-and-a-half old, so it sounds like it’s off to a solid start.

“I can’t express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of PlayStation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms,” SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan said in a statement today. “While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

Indeed, supply constraints have probably acted as a big bottleneck to PS5’s success so far. While the semiconductor shortage may be easing a little bit, some say it could be a while before the industry can completely catch up with demand. We’ll see what kind of sales the PS5 is capable of when that happens, so stay tuned for more.