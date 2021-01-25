PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks: Finally, Twitter is useful for something

The PS5 and Xbox Series X restock situation has been frustrating to say the least. The problem of limited stock is exacerbated by people shopping with bots and the fact that some retailers aren’t allowing for in-store purchases. Stock disappears nearly as quickly as it’s listed, and because of that, Twitter might just be the best tool anyone has at their disposal to land one of these hard-to-find consoles.

With stock selling out so quickly, you need to know the second PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X consoles go up for sale if you want to stand a chance at getting one. With many retailers opting to only make announcements as soon as stock becomes available, this makes Twitter an invaluable tool.

The PS5 is available NOW! What better way to start the week? pic.twitter.com/91Po1GXIvY — antonline (@antonlinecom) January 25, 2021

Take retailer Antonline as an example. Earlier today, Antonline announced on Twitter that PS5 bundles were suddenly back in stock over at its website. There wasn’t any warning that the PlayStation 5 would be going back in stock ahead of time, and naturally, those bundles sold out almost immediately. Your only hope of getting one was following Antonline on Twitter and having notifications turned on, otherwise you almost certainly missed this stock drop.

There are some companies out there that routinely announce restocks ahead of time, but for those that don’t, following them on Twitter is the best way to ensure that you have a chance at getting a console when they go back in stock. Even following the retailers who do make these announcements ahead of time is still a good idea, as it allows you to plan ahead and know when you need to be at your PC.

If you’re trying to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X, retailers you should be following include Walmart, GameStop, Antonline, and Best Buy, as they’ve all tweeted stock alerts in the past. Deal hunters such as Wario64 are also good people to follow, especially because they’ll give you stock updates on Sony and Microsoft’s own stores (something that neither the official PlayStation and Xbox accounts seem to do).

Other retailers like Target, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Costco do carry PS5 and Xbox Series X but don’t seem to tweet about stock refreshes, though this is another instance where following deal hunters like Wario64 can help. This is also a good time to remind you that regional retailers and supermarket chains (like Meijer here in the Midwest) are worth following too, assuming they tweet out stock alerts. Of course, following companies on Twitter is just one thing you can do to up your chances – for more, check out our guide on beating the bots and snagging yourself a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X.