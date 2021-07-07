PS Plus subscribers can now download Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for free

PlayStation Plus subscribers can finally download Sony’s free games for July 2021, the most notable title being Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. The game, as well as two other titles, went live for downloading yesterday, July 6, and will remain available to active subscribers until early August. Once claimed, subscribers can download the games at any time for free.

As any PlayStation Plus subscriber knows, Sony makes a few games available for these customers to download on a monthly basis. The games remain available for around four weeks, depending on the title, and can be claimed for free during that time. Once claimed, the games will be available to download to your console whenever you want (as long as you remain a subscriber).

Sony announced its July 2021 games list at the end of June, but they weren’t available to download the next day. Rather, this month’s free PS Plus games went live yesterday and will remain available until August 2. The July 2021 titles are:

– Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

– WWE 2K Battlegrounds

– A Plague Tale: Innocence.

While the first two games are PS4 titles and therefore can be downloaded for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, the last title — A Plague Tale — is only available as a PS5 title. That means, overall, PS5 console owners get three free games this month while PS4 owners get two free games.

PlayStation console owners can sign up for PS Plus now to get access to the free games. Monthly customers will pay $9.99/month for the subscription, though there’s also a cheaper three-month option at $24.99 (works out to $8.33/month) and an annual option at $59.99 (works out to $5/month).