PS Plus June 2021 free games include Star Wars: Squadrons

Sony has revealed the free games its PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive in June, including one that will only be available to customers who have the PlayStation 5 console. The new offerings will lead to another strong month of games for PS Plus users, following May’s notable lineup offering Battlefield V and more.

Every month, Sony offers PlayStation Plus subscribers a few free games to download as an incentive for the subscription. You need PS Plus in order to play online multiplayer in the majority of games, but gamers have never been fond of that idea, leading to incentives like the free titles — Microsoft does something similar with its own monthly plan.

Starting June 1, PS Plus subscribers who have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console will be able to download Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown and Star Wars: Squadrons for free. As well, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to download Operation: Tango, though only the PS5 version of the game will be offered.

You’ll have until July 5 to download Operation: Tango, a cooperative spy adventure game set in a near-future universe. Players can take up the role of hackers or agents and play with their friends to work through various challenges. This game is unique as both players must have a microphone in order to play the game.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, meanwhile, comes from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and is debuting exclusively on the PS Plus (for consoles, that is). The 3D fighting game will be offered in high definition with new online features, including support for custom tournaments, classic modes, and Training. This title will be available through both June and July.

Finally, Star Wars: Squadron will be available for the PS4 and PS5, including PS VR, until July 5. You have until May 31 to download the current May PS Plus games before they disappear.