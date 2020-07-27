PS Plus August free games list will include a soon-to-be-released title

Sony has taken the wraps off its latest list of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, these ones including a title that hasn’t even been released. As always, the games are made available for the duration of a month to anyone who has an active PS Plus subscription — and they remain available to that player as long as the subscription is active.

The August game drop will include Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as its main title, one that won’t be released until August 4. The upcoming game from Mediatonic and Devolver Digital was first announced at last year’s E3 event for the PlayStation 4 and PC. The title is a last-man-standing game that falls within the obstacle racing genre.

As the trailer above reveals, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a cartoonish game with fun, colorful graphics, making it an ideal title for kids or anyone looking to chill out and have some fun. The game will include co-op challenges and free-for-all races involving 60 players at a time. PS Plus subscribers will have until August 31 to download the title.

For those wanting something a bit more gritty, the August PS Plus game list will also include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Campaign Remastered. This is, as its name suggests, the remastered version of the title that was released back in 2009. This game will be available sooner than Fall Guys with a July 28 release; you’ll have until August 31 to download it.

Beyond the two free games, Sony says it will be hosting another free online multiplayer weekend for those who haven’t signed up for PS Plus. This time, the free period will take place on August 8 at 12:01AM local time and last through August 9 at 11:59PM local time. Likewise, the free PS4 theme related to the past decade of the console is available to download for free.