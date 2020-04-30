Project xCloud is coming to Xbox Game Pass later this year

Over the course of the generation, we’ve seen Microsoft shift at least part of its focus to services. The company launched Xbox Game Pass a few years ago, and these days, Game Pass is on both Xbox One and PC with its share of fans. Then we have Project xCloud, which is Microsoft’s game streaming platform that’s currently in limited testing.

We don’t know when Microsoft plans to launch Project xCloud for everyone, but today, the company made a pretty big announcement. Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced in a blog post that Project xCloud will be joining Xbox Game Pass at some point later this year.

The fact that Project xCloud will be joining Game Pass was announced at the tail end of a post where Spencer mostly sung the praises of Game Pass and discussed its accomplishments. Spencer talked about the recent news that Game Pass has surpassed 10 million subscribers across the 41 countries where it’s available. He also said that Game Pass has prompted people to play more games, as those who sign up for the service play 40% more games than they did before signing up.

As impressive as all that is, the tidbit about Project xCloud is likely to get the lion’s share of attention here. Unfortunately for us, Spencer is painfully light on details. “Later this year our cloud game streaming technology, Project xCloud, will come to Game Pass – so you and your friends can stream and play the games you love together on your devices,” he wrote.

That’s all Spencer said on the matter, so at this point, it’s unclear how the two services will be integrated. Perhaps Microsoft will offer different subscription tiers that include separate Game Pass and Project xCloud subscriptions and then one that bundles the two together? Time will tell, but this is definitely something to watch as we move through the summer.