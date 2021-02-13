Project CARS GO, the game you forgot about, finally has a release date

Around three years ago, Slightly Mad Studios and Gamevil announced a game called Project CARS GO, and now it finally has a release date. The game promises a casual racing experience for mobile players, joining the more realistic Project CARS series on game consoles and PC. Interested players can register now to get free rewards when the game arrives.

If you forgot about Project CARS GO, you’re not the only one. The game was announced back in 2018, but it has taken this long to get a release date: March 23. At that time, you’ll be able to download the casual racing title on Android and iOS devices, giving you a way to play when away from your console or PC.

The game is already listed on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. If you’re an Android user, you can pre-register to get various free rewards when the game launches, though it’s unclear what those will be.

Project CARS GO promises one-touch gameplay that has been optimized for smartphones and tablets. Players will be able to collect elite cars, drag race around landmarks across the globe, and drive through a variety of challenging environments set at various raceways.

As well, the mobile game will allow players to personalize their cars, including mixing unique paint colors, as well as upgrading the vehicles using mods and parts for custom tuning. Rounding out the game will be various game modes like Daily and Manufacturer Invitationals, as well as a World Tour.

Project CARS GO will be free to download when it launches next month.