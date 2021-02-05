Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake hit with another delay

Back in September, Ubisoft announced a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, giving it a release date of January 21st, 2021. That release date didn’t stick for too long, as Ubisoft eventually pushed it back to March 18th. Now, we’ve learned that the remake has been delayed for a second time as Ubisoft works to make a game that “feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”

So says the statement Ubisoft published to Twitter today, which you can see below. “Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise,” the statement reads. “It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

“We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake,” Ubisoft continues. “In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support.”

What’s important about this statement is that Ubisoft didn’t reveal a new release date. While previous release dates suggested this remake was nearly ready for primetime on two separate occasions, the fact that Ubisoft didn’t deliver a new release today suggests that we might be waiting a while for this Sands of Time remake to get out the door.

Of course, that might not be a bad thing, assuming that Ubisoft delivers a remake that does justice to the original game. That’s especially true when the disappointment of Cyberpunk 2077 will still be fresh in the minds of gamers. We’ll let you know when Ubisoft shares a new release date for the Sands of Time remake, so stay tuned for that.