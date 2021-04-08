Prince has a new album: Here’s how and when

A Prince album was recorded in the year 2010 then “mysteriously archived by Prince.” Today, the Prince estate announced that they’ll be releasing this album in its entirety in July of 2021. This album is called Prince: Welcome 2 America. A sort of preview track from the album was made available here in early April of 2021.

As far as the public is aware, the Prince album Welcome 2 America was meant to be released in the year 2010. The estate hasn’t suggested anything other than the idea that said album was “mysteriously archived by Prince.”

This is a “statement album” according to the release that accompanies the announcement today. This album “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.”

This is one of what may be a collection of albums that’ll be released by the Prince estate – Paisley Park, and the like – in the future. The mythical vault of Prince music that exists at Paisley Park (the Paisley Park Vault) – and/or digitally, in the cloud (not the guitar, the computer server). The possibility remains that we will see “new” Prince albums for many years into the future – we’ll just have to wait and listen.

The track list includes Welcome 2 America, Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master), Born 2 Die, and 1000 Light Years From Here. Next is Hot Summer, Stand Up And B Strong, Check The Record, and Same Page, Different Book. The last four tracks on the album are When She Comes, 1010 (Rin Tin Tin), Yes, and One Day We Will All B Free.

The album Prince: Welcome 2 America will be available through Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Tidal for streaming. You’ll be able to purchase the album digitally through the iTunes Store and Amazon Music. A variety of special editions, the most basic version, and deluxe editions will be available from retailers like Target, Amazon Music, and Walmart, all on July 30, 2021.

The official Prince store online will have (what appears to be) all versions of the album available, including the Welcome 2 America Deluxe set with 2LP (vinyl), 1 CD, and a Blue-ray disc along with a variety of ephemera. They’ll also have a Welcome 2 America 7-inch Exclusive Limited Edition Gold Vinyl album.

Also appearing there is the basic Welcome 2 America CD, a Welcome 2 America 2x LP set, and an Exclusive Limited Edition Gold Vinyl Welcome 2 America 2x LP set.