Postmates adds new non-contact meal delivery option for customers

Courier company Postmates has added new options for meal deliveries that’ll please customers scared of contracting coronavirus. As of now, customers who order food through the service can choose to have their meal arrive as a ‘Non-Contact Delivery,’ which means the customer will not have to interact with the delivery person at all. Instead, the meal will be left on the customer’s doorstep for them to retrieve once the driver has left.

The new dropoff option, which was first spied by Rani Molla on Twitter, allows customers to choose to have the meal left at their door rather than having to open the door and accept the package from the delivery driver. This removes the person-to-person contact that may potentially expose the customer or the driver to someone who has the coronavirus.

Postmates confirmed that the new dropoff feature is available starting today to The Verge; customers have also been emailed about the feature. Of course, you can still choose to have the meal delivered to your door like usual or you can choose to meet the delivery driver outside.

In a blog post about the new option, Postmates doesn’t specifically mention the coronavirus, instead saying, ‘We know there are always people who, for health and other reasons, might prefer a non-contact delivery experience and we believe this will provide customers with that option.’

Reducing exposure to anther person may help reduce one’s odds of contracting the new coronavirus, which can spread from one person to another. The CDC is recommending that people avoid touching their faces and that they frequently wash their hands with water and soap, which is more effective than hand sanitizer. When in public, hand sanitizer can be used to help cut down on any virus exposure, as well.