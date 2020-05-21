Porsche Track Your Dream lets buyers track their car from production to delivery

Anyone who has ever ordered anything that they were excited about online knows about tracking the progress of an order. Most who order custom cars are unable to do that, but Porsche is making this possible. A new service called “Porsche Track Your Dream” allows customers who order a 911 to follow the car on its journey from production in Germany across the Atlantic to the destination at the dealership for delivery.

Porsche says buying one of its cars is a special moment that should be as personal as possible. Porsche Track Your Dream lets customers trace every stage of their new vehicle as it leaves Germany. The automaker says the service gives future owners a convenient way of staying up-to-date before they see their car for the first time in the United States.

Once an order is placed, customers receive a unique link. Clicking the link takes them to an online platform that lets them track their car through 14 milestone events. Tracking events include order creation, freeze point for vehicle changes, production updates, vessel departure from Germany, port entry into the US, dealership arrival, and more. Background information about each milestone is included.

Customers will be able to watch the progress of their vehicle arrival in miles and days. The new Porsche Track Your Dream feature is a “key component” the digital customer experience, says Porsche. In the My Porsche web portal, ownership aspects like service scheduling, financing, and Porsche Connect are handled once the car is delivered.

Complimentary access and the web portal also gives users “Behind the Scenes” with exclusive insight into production at the sports car manufacturer. US customers can also follow how their 911 is being built step-by-step. Porsche has two cameras currently installed at two relevant stations, with two more cameras being added soon. The service is available first for new car customers in the USA, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland, and Spain with other markets coming.