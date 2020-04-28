Porsche offers a seven-speed manual transmission for 911 Carrera S and 4S

Porsche has announced a new transmission option for buyers of the 911 Carrera S and 4S models. The seven-speed manual transmission is a no-cost option in European and other markets as an alternative to the standard eight-speed PDK transmission. Porsche says that the manual transmission is combined with the Sport Chrono package to appeal to drivers who prefer changing gears themselves.

Several other new equipment options are available for the 911 Carrera series as part of the model year change over not previously available. The options include Porsche Innodrive and a new Smartlift function for the front axle. Porsche notes that the manual transmission is only available in combination with the Sport Chrono package, and the package includes Porsche Torque Vectoring. The PTV system controls braking intervention of the rear wheels and uses a mechanical rear differential lock.

The Sport Chrono package also has a tire temperature indicator that combines with the tire pressure indicator. With that system, when the tires are cold blue bar is illuminated and when the tires are up to temperature that bar turns white letting the driver know that maximum grip is available. The manual transmission also has a rev-match function.

Other features of the Sport Chrono package include dynamic engine mounts, PSM Sport mode, stopwatch, and Porsche Track Precision App. The 911 Carrera S with the manual transmission can reach 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds. InnoDrive is available on versions of the Carrera with the PDK and extends functionality of the adaptive cruise control system by predictably optimizing driving speed for up to 3 km in advance.

The Smartlift function for 911 allows the front and to be lifted automatically at corresponding locations where the vehicle is driven regularly. The electrohydraulic system can raise the front axle to improve ground clearance by around 40mm. The system saves GPS coordinates of the current position at the press of a button, and when the location is approached again, the front of the car automatically lifts.