Porsche is delaying the Taycan Cross Turismo EV

Lots of EV fans were excited when Porsche announced a wagon-style version of its popular Taycan electric vehicle. The car is a roomier version of the standard Taycan EV that has helped Porsche survive the COVID-19 downturn in the automotive market. Porsche has now announced that it would delay the Cross Turismo version of the Taycan.

The car will debut in early 2021 rather than later this year. The automaker says that it won’t cancel any projects due to COVID-19 and the significant impact it posed to the automotive market. Despite the pandemic, Porsche has stated that it expects to sustain double-digit profit margins during 2020.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said that the change in plans for the Cross Turismo poses no disadvantage to the company, noting that the automaker only wanted to optimize the cycle plan. Blume attributes recovering demand in China to helping Porsche generate more earnings than any other European automaker during the first half of 2020.

Porsche continues to be the most profitable brand for the Volkswagen Group during the coronavirus pandemic worldwide. Only three automakers remained profitable in the first half of 2020, including Porsche, Tesla, and Toyota. Porsche and Tesla remaining profitable may come as no surprise as those brands tend to favor wealthy buyers who are less impacted by the downturn in the economy.

The Taycan, 911 Turbo, and 911 Targa are all credited with helping Porsche to stay profitable. The company also eliminated unnecessary expenses to help its bottom line. The Taycan is Porsche’s first all-electric vehicle has proven popular despite less driving range than competing offerings from Tesla. Porsche’s Taycan Cross Turismo is a beautiful car. Its delay of a few months allows the automaker to focus on building currently available and popular versions of the EV.