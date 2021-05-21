Porsche has built an even fiercer version of its most lavish SUV

Ask not whether the world needs a new, track-ready Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé: in the world of performance luxury SUVs, you really don’t need an excuse for more excess. The latest iteration of one of the German sports car-maker’s best-sellers will be its most potent, as Porsche looks to fend off rivals to its crown.

“The focus for this derivative has been on exceptional on-road performance without neglecting driving comfort and everyday usability,” Porsche explains. “It is based on the current Cayenne Turbo Coupé, but has been designed and developed even more single-mindedly to provide the ultimate in terms of longitudinal and lateral dynamics.”

The SUV you see here is a “slightly camouflaged prototype,” Porsche highlights, so the eventual production model may still look a little different. Nonetheless, it’s not a huge stretch from the current Cayenne Turbo Coupé, itself a more focused version of the regular Cayenne Turbo. Sacrificing a little practicality in return for more aggressive styling, that car packs a twin-turbo V8 good for 541 horsepower and 567 lb-ft of torque.

It’s enough to propel the SUV from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.7 seconds, and on to a top speed of 177 mph.

Porsche isn’t saying whether this new version will have extra power, but the dynamic setup will definitely be different. There’s a new, performance-oriented configuration to the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control active roll stabilization system, for example, for more stable handling in track situations. Meanwhile, wider front rims and more negative camber improves contact area for the custom 22-inch sport tires.

A central tailpipe system is the most visible part of a new titanium exhaust system. It also adds a new auditory factor to the SUV.

The new, as-yet-unnamed model “is currently undergoing final testing and optimization as part of development to series production maturity,” Porsche says. The overall goal is to return the Cayenne line to the top of the pile when it comes to off-road vehicles that could still be driven like a sports car.

Clearly, with its track-centric approach, this particular Cayenne Turbo Coupé probably isn’t going to spend too much time in the mud. You could also quite probably question just how many owners will take the eventual production model to a track day either. Still, for bragging rights alone, it seems likely that Porsche won’t lack for buyers when the final SUV hits dealerships.