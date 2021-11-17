Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is a mid-engine racing beast

Porsche has revealed a new racing car based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS streetcar. The racing cars were called the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, and it was revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The biggest change between the new Clubsport and the current model comes in the 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine. The engine was taken directly from the 911 GT3 Cup racing car and makes 500 PS in the GT4 RS Clubsport.

The 500 PS power output is 75 PS more than the previous Clubsport generated. Porsche also upgraded lots of other details for the new GT4 RS Clubsport. One of the notable changes is the use of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, where the previous version used a six-speed unit. Porsche says with the beefed-up motor and transmission, the new GT4 RS Clubsport can put down lap times up to two percent faster than the previous model depending on the track and series regulations.

The vehicle is homologated and track-ready directly from the factory. It is eligible for use in SRO racing series around the globe with no additional modifications. Porsche debuted the GT4 Clubsport with the 981 generation of the car in 2016. Between 2016 and 2018, the automaker produced 421 units. In 2019, the next-generation version of the car, based on the 718 Cayman GT4, debuted, and Porsche has produced 500 units so far.

The strong demand for the car stems from its low running costs. It utilizes series production technology that is well-proven and racing-specific components to reduce the costs for racing teams. GT4 RS Clubsport utilizes the new engine we mentioned before, which Porsche says makes 18 percent more power than the outgoing model.

The additional power comes from an increased displacement from 3.8-liters in the outgoing model and an optimized air intake to achieve maximum power at 8300 rpm, 800 rpm higher than in the previous version of the car. In addition, the new engine has a 9000 rpm redline and develops 465 Nm of torque at 6000 RPM compared to the 425 Nm at 6600 RPM in the previous version.

By making more torque at lower rpm, the vehicle offers a wider usable speed band making the car easier to drive. Porsche also modified the chassis to improve the handling for the GT4 RS Clubsport. The tweaks included modified damper technology that was revised from the ground up to optimize responsiveness and improve body control. The vehicle uses two-way adjustable shock absorbers with sword-type anti-roll bars on the front and rear.

The suspension is fully adjustable, along with vehicle height, camber, and toe being adjustable. The car uses 380-millimeter steel brake discs with an integrated cooling system sending cool air to the brakes. Porsche also modified the Porsche Stability Management System specifically for motorsport, including a switch for traction control and an upgraded stability control system.

Since this is a racing car, Porsche put significant effort into the aerodynamics of the vehicle. It features front dive planes and an extended front spoiler lip to increase downforce on the front of the vehicle. It also has wheel arch vents and air curtains. Air curtains are designed to calm air turbulence around the front wheels. The vehicle also features a fully enclosed underbody funneling air to the rear diffuser. The rear spoiler is both cool-looking and functional, featuring a swan neck and 20-millimeter long gurney flap. The rear spoiler also has two additional stages of adjustment. Pricing is unannounced at this time.