Popular fiber supplements recalled: FDA warns of plastic risk

A popular prebiotic fiber supplement has been recalled in the United States over the potential risk of plastic contamination, according to the FDA. The announcement was made last week by GSK Consumer Healthcare, the company that voluntarily recalled the products. A total of five lots of the fiber supplements were recalled, ones that were distributed to stores months ago.

According to the FDA, the recalled lots of Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement (and the non-Healthy Shape variant) were distributed to US stores starting on October 28, 2019 and ending on January 21, 2020. The recalled lots include the 500 gram and 760 gram Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, as well as the 500 gram Healthy Shape Prebiotic supplement.

GSK Consumer Healthcare explains that it is possible that small bits of plastic from the bottom caps, as well as plastic shavings, may have contaminated these fiber supplements. As expected when eating plastic pieces, it is possible this contamination could lead to either physical health problems like cuts in the mouth or choking.

Assuming there’s plastic contamination in the fiber, it will be green in color like the Benefiber bottle cap. The company said that it has only received one complaint from a consumer over the plastic contamination, but there haven’t been any reports of injuries from the unexpected plastic pieces.

The lots can be identified by looking for the following UPC codes, among other details listed on the FDA’s website: “UPC 886790218302,” “UPC 886790018872,” and “UPC 8886790211907.” The company says that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and either throw them away.

Buyers can contact GSK Consumer Healthcare’s contact center to see about getting a refund for the supplement or to report any issues they may have experienced related to the recall.