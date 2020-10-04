Polestar 2 cars recalled due to potential power loss

Geely and Volvo Cars are the parent company of electric vehicle maker Polestar. Not long ago, Polestar issued a recall on close to 2200 Polestar 2 electric vehicles. The recall is blamed on a software glitch that caused several vehicles to lose power and stop running while driving.

A company spokesperson has said that there have been no accidents or personal injury related with these incidents. The spokesperson also noted that the brakes, steering, and other systems continued to function as expected despite losing power. The company has notified all owners as of Friday and intends to fix the software issue at a company service location as soon as possible.

The Polestar 2 is sold in China, Europe, and the US. The company has a goal to have an annual sales volume of over 50,000 vehicles within the next 2 to 3 years. Many see the vehicle as the best and most direct competition against the Tesla Model 3 so far. The Polestar 2 sells for $59,900 plus the destination fee and is eligible for US federal tax incentive of $7500 along with any state incentives.

The price tag makes the TV affordable, but they are rare thanks to the low production. Polestar 2 vehicles have an Android Automotive OS powered dashboard. The vehicle has a pair of electric motors, each delivering 204 horsepower for a total of 408 horsepower and 487 pound-foot of torque.

It’s not as blazing fast as some Tesla models, but the Polestar 2 can hit 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 127 mph. At this point, there is no timeframe on when the recall software will be available. It’s also unclear if the automaker is warning drivers to stop using their vehicles until the software fixes are applied.