Pokemon Unite mobile release date confirmed as two future characters revealed

If you were hoping to see some new stuff about Pokemon Unite in today’s Pokemon Presents, then the presentation certainly didn’t disappoint. The Pokemon Company kicked off today’s Pokemon Presents live stream by revealing new information about Pokemon Unite. Not only did we get sneak peeks at the two upcoming Pokemon, but the release date for the mobile versions of the game was also announced.

The Pokemon Company revealed that Pokemon Unite will be launching on iOS and Android on September 22nd. Previously, we knew that the mobile versions were coming at some point in September but didn’t have a more specific release date beyond that. Pokemon Unite launched on Nintendo Switch on July 21st.

The announcement of Pokemon Unite‘s mobile release was accompanied by news of a pre-registration event. 1 million pre-registrations will net all players 1,000 Aeos Tickets, while 2.5 million pre-registrations will grant everyone Pikachu’s unite license, making that character playable in the game. At 5 million pre-registrations, players will also get Pikachu’s Festival Style Holowear. Pre-registrations are cumulative between Android and iOS, so if you’re planning to play on mobile, it probably isn’t a bad idea to pre-register on either the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.

Pre-registration for #PokemonUNITE on the App Store and Google Play Store is now open! Reach pre-registration goals to unlock rewards! ➡️https://t.co/3xI4Ti2dJb pic.twitter.com/kWyky5xDkJ — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021

To close out the Pokemon Unite announcements, The Pokemon Company revealed two Pokemon that will join the roster in future updates: Mamoswine and Sylveon. We received a few quick looks at both Pokemon on the field, but we didn’t see enough to glean much at all about their moves. Sorry, Blastoise fans, but there was no sight of the highly-anticipated Pokemon anywhere in today’s announcement.

Beauty & brawn! Dashing and devastating! Majestic and… massive? Sylveon and Mamoswine make their appearance! Stay tuned for more details on when they'll show up on the shores of Aeos Island! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/JmPqSvruRd — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021

So, today’s Pokemon Presents got started with a bang if you happen to be a fan of Pokemon Unite. We’ll let you know when The Pokemon Company and Tencent confirm more about Mamoswine and Sylveon, but for now, look for the mobile versions of the game to drop on September 22nd.