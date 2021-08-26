Pokemon TV released for Nintendo Switch with videos galore

Now the Nintendo Switch has an app that’s effectively a window into the Pokemon programming universe. This is an entirely free app, with free content inside. The Nintendo Switch is just the latest platform to gain access to the Pokemon TV mobile app – the app is also available on iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Kindle Fire, and all manner of Android devices. Pokemon TV can also be found on Android TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV devices.

The Pokemon TV app turns the Nintendo Switch into a Pokemon video machine. It’s made to deliver all manner of Pokemon TV show episodes, long-form specials, and tiny feature presentations. This app also presents gameplay content from Pokemon games – video games, physical card games, and others too.

The best bit about about the Pokemon TV app is the fact that it’s curated. Unlike the YouTube app – or video sections in apps like Roblox and Blockman Go – you’ve got a better guarantee that what’s being shown isn’t going to have screaming, swearing, or otherwise nightmarish material.