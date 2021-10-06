Pokemon teams with Universal Studios Japan for expanding theme park experience

After several delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Super Nintendo World finally opened at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka earlier this year. Universal Studios Japan is wasting little time planning expansions to that park, announcing a Donkey Kong-themed expansion just a couple of weeks ago. Now, Universal has inked a deal with the Pokemon Company for what is presumably another theme park based on a Nintendo property.

We say “presumably” because there aren’t many details on what this new partnership entails yet. However, this is described as “a new collaborative partnership” between Universal Japan and The Pokemon Company where the two will “jointly explore groundbreaking entertainment that will immerse guests into the world of Pokemon with innovative technology and creativity beginning in 2022.”

So, does that mean we’ll see a couple of Pokemon-themed rides added to Universal Studios Japan, or will this be an entirely new “world” added to the theme park in a similar vein to Super Nintendo World? Short of direct and explicit confirmation, we’re going to guess it’s the latter, but it sounds like we’ll find out more beginning next year.

“The incredible team at Universal Studios Japan have the creative vision and leading expertise in world-class theme park technology to imagine a uniquely Pokémon experience,” The Pokemon Company CEO and president Tsunekazu Ishihara said in a statement today. “For 25 years, Pokémon has curated a legacy of trendsetting innovation while becoming one of the most beloved entertainment brands in the world through video games, animation, and more. This strategic alliance with Universal Studios Japan reflects our commitment to continue delivering the joy of Pokémon in ever evolving ways for years to come. We are looking forward to the day when we can welcome fans from around the world to all enjoy it together.”

There’s no word yet on if this partnership will result in Pokemon-themed additions to Universal parks in other parts of the world. We do know that Universal Studios in Orlando is getting its own version of Super Nintendo World, but that won’t be opening for at least a couple of years. We’ll let you know when more is revealed about this team-up, so stay tuned for those additional details.