Pokemon TCG Champion’s Path release dates, pins, and VMAX

A new Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield expansion was revealed today with the name “Champion’s Path!” This expansion will be released on September 25, 2020 with a unique new feature. This next release was announced to roll with “various pins featuring Gum logos as well as foil cards representing the partner Pokemon of each Gym Leader. This reflects the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield experience, in card form!

Much in the tradition of releasing a new Pokemon TV series when a new Pokemon game is released by Nintendo, The Pokemon Company released Sword and Shield cards for the card game when Sword and Shield games were released for Nintendo Switch. Now The Pokemon Company is taking things up a notch, releasing a system that mirrors gameplay elements in addition to game content.

• 11 new Pokemon V

– Venusaur V

– Lucario V

– Incineroar V

– and more

• 4 new full-art Pokemon V

• 3 new Pokemon VMAX

– Drednaw VMAX

– Alcremie VMAX

• 1 new full-art Supporter card

• 6 Champion’s Path pins (1x each for Galar region leaders)

Champion’s Path pins are actual physical pins – not cards. You’ll see each of the six pins released in special packages. Collectors will be able to purchase packages with collector’s pins starting on September 25, when the first three packages will be released:

September 25, 2020:

• Milo’s Turffield Gym

• Nessa’s Hulbury Gym

• Kabu’s Motostoke Gym

November 13, 2020:

• Opal’s Ballonlea Gym

• Piers’ Spikemuth Gym

• Raihan’s Hammerlocke Gym

There’ll also be an October 2, 2020 release of a “Champions Path Special Pin Collection” in two iterations:

• Stow-on-Side Gym

• Circhester Gym

Each of the two Champion’s Path Special Pin Collection packages will include “pins featuring each Gym’s two logos and two foil cards showcasing the partner Pokemon of both Gym Leaders.”

This collection will include a new Elite Trainer Box with Gigantamax Charizard, Charizard V full-art promo card, 10 Champion’s Path booster packs, and a bunch of accessories. A pair of special boxes will be released featuring Dubwool V and Hatterene V, on September 25 and October 23, respectively. October 23, 2020 will also be the release date for the Champion’s Path Marnie Special Collection as well, featuring two Pokemon V cards, 8x packs, 2x pins, and a new Pokemon TCG playmat.