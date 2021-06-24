Pokemon TCG: Celebrations has a “Base Set” Charizard and 4-card packs

Throughout the course of the month of October, The Pokemon Company will release Pokemon Trading Card Game “Celebrations”. It’ll begin on October 8, hit on October 22nd, and will include a “Collector Chest” with a date that remains a mystery. Perhaps most important to collectors, this new set will include “a special subset of 25 cards that are close remakes of iconic cards from the history of the Pokemon TCG, including Base Set Charizard” and others.

This new set of sets will launch on October 8 with a Pokemon TCG: Celebrations Collection Dragapult Prime box and a Lance’s Charizard V and Dark Sylveon V box. There’ll also be a Deluxe Pin Collection, Elite Trainer Box, Mini Tins, and a Celebrations Special Collection – Pikachu V-UNION, all available on October 8, 2021.

Fast forward to October 22, 2021 and there’ll be a release of Pokemon TCG: Celebrations Premium Figure Collection – Pikachu VMAX figure release. There’ll also be a Pokemon TCG: Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection release on October 22, 2021.

And if that all weren’t enough, there’ll be an October release (no specific date just yet) of the Pokemon TCG: Celebrations Collector Chest. This is going to be madness. We’re going to have to sell all the rest of the cards we own already just to afford the whole lot of Celebrations cards released in October of this year – bonkers!

The booster packs released in October for Celebrations will include “four uniquely designed cards” that have the 25th Anniversary logo for Pokemon as well as a full foil treatment. This is sort of like when Decipher released a Star Wars CCG set called “Reflections” that included foil versions of cards that’d been released without foil in earlier sets.

It’ll be interesting to see how these packs are distributed in stores – and if they’ll sell as well or better than the rest of the packs that continue to sell out in stores right this minute. It would APPEAR that individual “packs” won’t be sold on their own, only available inside tins and boxes with other bits and pieces. We’ve reached out to The Pokemon Company for clarification on this point – stay tuned!