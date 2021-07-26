Pokemon Masters EX gets a massive update with wild new Sync Pairs

Today we’re looking at the newest update to Pokemon Masters EX with details delivered to users by the Producers of the game. Yu Sasaki and Tetsuya Iguchi delivered a message in “Vol. 23” of their game’s update series, ready for Late July 2021 – for starters. This series of updates has tidbits from late July (now) until late August, 2021.

Starting at this update (whenever you get it on your respective device) per the producers, you’ll find a triple feature Poke Fair Scout available for 72 hours “starting from when you first log in after the app update.” This update include Sygna Suit Red & Charizard, Sygna Suit Blue & Blastoise, and Sygna Suit Leaf & Venusaur (all 5-star, of course). They’ll all return in this sync pair scout.

On August 8, 2021, at 11PM (local time), Battle Points will be added as “additional rewards for master mode” after the Champion Stadium switches regions. Somewhere between now and then we’ll also see Evelyn & Entei added to the BP Sync Pair Super Voucher Exchange Items Menu.

On July 29, 2021, there’ll be a Solo Event called “Lear Takes the Lead.” During this event, Lear, Rachel, and Sawyer will appear in the Sync Pair Scout. Lear rolls with Hoopa, Rachel has Umbreon, and Sawyer has a Honchkrow. So watch out for those monsters!

On August 4, Pokemon Masters Ex will have a new sort of daily type rotation going on. It’s the Daily Type Rotation: Type Team-Up, and you’re going to need to stay KEEN for it. This event allows the user to work with sync pairs of all 18 types. Each battle will reward users with “gems and items used for training.”

August 4, 2021 will also be the date that Falkner & Swellow debut in the sync pair scout. They have the absolutely nonsense ability to “temporarily leave the battle, causing most opponents’ moves aimed at them to miss.” That’s just silly. They also have passive skills that take effect if an opponent’s move misses. One charges the move guage, one raises the Speed of all allies, and the other has the chance to restore HP.

There’ll be an event on August 11 called Howling Shield of Eternity. It’ll be a legendary event, and it’ll allow users to team up with a new sync pair: Hop & Zamazenta. There’ll be an August 18, 2021 “two-year run-up special rally” that’ll launch several features:

Three Legendary Events “at the same time”, with New World Dilemma (Cyrus & Palkia), Give and Take (Professor Sycamore & Xerneas), and Father and Foe (Ghetsis & Kyurem). There’ll be a 9-day log-in bonus starting then with 400 Stamina per day, and 5-star Guaranteed Scout Tickets “and other incredible rewards” available with special missions.

This series will include “more rewards” from the Training Area, and Blissful Bonanza! In Blissful Bonanza, users will be able to “collect valuable items” that’ll be able to be exchanged for 5-star Guaranteed Scout Tickets, Lucky Scrolls, lucky cookies, and other items.

Stay tuned as we continue to investigate all the ins and outs of this next series of updates for the future of Pokemon Masters EX! Let us know if you’re playing, and who you’re using, and with whom you’re teaming up!