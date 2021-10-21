Pokemon Legends: Arceus reveals mystery Pokemon from creepy found footage trailer

Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company released a mysterious new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The trailer was a head-scratcher for sure, as it was a found footage-style teaser that didn’t reveal much outside of what an unseen narrator was describing. Now, a few days later, The Pokemon Company has unscrambled the footage and published the complete trailer, finally revealing the mystery Pokemon described at the end of the original.

As the original trailer suggested, the researcher, who also acts as the trailer’s narrator, explores a snow-covered mountaintop region at night as he records the video. He initially encounters a pack of Snorunt feasting on some snow and ice before deciding to climb up higher to a forested region.

The footage then cuts to show us the inside of a cave, and it’s there that the mystery Pokemon is revealed. As many fans guessed, this new Pokemon is Hisuian Zorua, but the cute Pokemon isn’t alone. The researcher is attacked by a ghostly apparition that appears to be Hisuian Zoroak. Both Pokemon will be Normal/Ghost dual-type monsters.

Sadly, we never find out what happens to our brave narrator after Hisuian Zoroark knocks him off his feet, so there’s still one mystery surrounding this trailer. In any case, the Pokemon at the end has been officially revealed, and we can add Zorua and Zoroark to the relatively short list of confirmed Hisuian forms.

At the moment, that list also includes Hisuian Braviary and Hisuian Growlithe, with Zorua and Zoroark bringing the total number of confirmed Hisuian forms to 4. We’ll undoubtedly see more Hisuian forms revealed in the future, so we’ll look forward to that. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out on Nintendo Switch on January 28th, 2022.