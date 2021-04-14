Pokemon Home is about to ditch these Android and iPhone models

It’s been a little while since we last heard from Pokemon Home, but today the developers behind it announced that the app will soon stop supporting certain OS versions and devices. This will affect both Android and iPhone users, so if you use Pokemon Home to manage your Pokemon collection, you’ll definitely want to make sure that you’re on a supported device by the time this update arrives later this summer.

According to an in-app news alert that was published today, Pokemon Home will lose support for Android 5, iOS 9, iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone 5s, and iPhone 6. These are all fairly old – the iPhone 5s, for instance, is going on eight years old, while the iPhone 6 is only a year newer. While there are a handful of iOS versions on the list, the most recent is iOS 11, and that’s fairly old too when you consider that we’re gearing up for the announcement of iOS 15 later this year.

So, unless you’re using a very old device, you probably don’t have to worry too much about this change. The alert in the Pokemon Home app says that support for these devices and OSes will be dropped with the June update, and for the moment at least, we aren’t sure when, specifically, that update with be launching.

The Pokemon Home developers also warn that there “may be other devices on which Pokemon Home may function imperfectly or stop working entirely,” once the June update has been applied, but again, that probably isn’t anything to worry about assuming you aren’t using device that’s several years old. If you know for sure that your device will lose support for Pokemon Home once this update is applied, then you’re prompted to link Pokemon Home to your Nintendo Account (assuming you haven’t done that already) so you can keep your data.

Pokemon Home launched last year as a multi-platform Pokemon storage and transfer tool. Players can use it to move Pokemon from Pokemon Bank on 3DS and Pokemon GO on mobile to Nintendo Switch, where they can be used in the recent Switch Pokemon games. The app also provides cloud storage for Pokemon collections, making it a useful tool for those who have amassed hundreds of Pokemon throughout the years. We’ll let you know when Pokemon Home’s June update is announced, so stay tuned for more.