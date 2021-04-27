Pokemon GO spotlight hours features for May are here!

Today we’re taking a peek at each of the four Spotlight Hour Pokemon in Pokemon GO for the month of May, 2021. This set of four is decent! This set of four isn’t absolutely the worst! This set of four might actually be worth keeping an eye on, since they’re all pretty cool. The fun begins on May 4, 2021, (that’s a Tuesday), with Cottonee.

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour will focus on Cottonee. During this event, users will earn two times the normal amount of candy for catching Pokemon in the wild. This event, like the rest of the Spotlight Hour events for the month of May, will take place from 6PM to 7Pm local time.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the spotlight will be on Dratini. This might well be the most sought-after monster of the original series when it comes to odd dragons. With this Dratini Spotlight Hour, gamers will find they earn twice the Pokemon Candy for transferring Pokemon. Time to save up, immediately!

The third Spotlight Hour will take place on May 18, 2021, and it’ll feature Alolan Rattata. SO actually, maybe not ALL of the Spotlight Hours this month are really worth the extra effort in catching Pokemon. BUT, this event does give users twice the XP for evolving Pokemon – so that’s worth waiting for.

The final Spotlight Hour of the month of May, 2021, is on May 25. On that day, users will find Marill in focus. During this Spotlight Hour, users will get twice the Stardust for the capture of Pokemon in the wild.

There’ll also be a Community Day event on May 15, 2021. That’ll include new featured Pokemon that’ve not yet been revealed! The May Community Day for 2021 will take place on May 15, 2021, from 11AM to 5PM local time.

In the month of May we’ll also see a “free one-time bundle” with a Remote Raid Pass and “other items” available in the in-game shop. The “one-time” bit just means that each bundle will be unique – we’ll get a new bundle every Monday!