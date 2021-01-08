Pokemon GO Shiny Buizel and how to get it

Starting soon, users will be able to attain the long-awaited Shiny Buizel in Pokemon GO. This otter baby Pokemon is one of several Pokemon appearing in Pokemon GO in greater numbers starting on the 12th of January, 2021. At that time, you’ll be able to find certain Pokemon a lot easier than normal as the Pokemon GO universe inches toward the big event: Pokemon GO Tour Kanto!

The Sinnoh region is the reason for the season starting on the 12th of January, 2021. At that time, Pokemon like Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Bidoof, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel, Drifloon, Glameow, Purugly, Hippopotas, Skorupi, and Snover will be appearing in greater numbers in the wild. This event will feature both Shiny Buizel and Shiny Floatzel right out the gate!

As it usually is during an event like this, Shiny Floatzel and Shiny Buizel will continue to be available in the game through the future – beyond the end of the event. The important part here is that they’ll both be available in FAR greater numbers DURING the event than they will at any point in the future.

If you’re seeking Pokemon in Pokemon Eggs during this event, you’ll find Kricketot, Budew, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, Bonsly, Hippopotas, and Croagunk amongst those hatching from 5km eggs. If you’re looking to attain Pokemon via Field Research, you’ll find reward encounters such as Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Cranidos, Shieldon, and Buizel.*

*As Buizel is available as a reward, there are TWO ways you can attain Shiny Buizel. You’ll likely find this Pokemon out in the wild as a Shiny Pokemon starting on the 12th, but there’s always that reward!

There’s a Sinnoh-themed Collection Challenge set for this event that includes the capture of Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel, Shadow Stunky, and Shadow Snover. That means you’ll need to beat some Team Rocket opponents to get those Shadow monsters.

If you DO capture enough Pokemon for the Sinnoh Collection Challenge, you’ll receive Stardust, 15 Ultra Balls, and a Magnetic Lure!

The Sinnoh Region event will take place Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After this event is over, there’ll be another big region-based event. The Hoenn region event will take place January 19, 2021, to Sunday, January 24, 2021!