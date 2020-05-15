Pokemon GO Shedinja released again for limited time: Here’s how to get it!

Once before in the game Pokemon GO we’ve had access to the elusive bug Pokemon by the name of Shedinja. Now, that time has come again. In past Pokemon games, a user would need to follow some rather specific steps to gain access to this peaceful looking battle bug. Here in Pokemon GO, thus far, it’s only been available in a single Research Breakthrough.

Here this week in May of 2020, Shedinja is back. TAKE NOTE: You still cannot get a Shedinja by simply evolving Nincada into Ninjask. Things aren’t so simple here in Pokemon GO. Instead, Nincada only evolves into Ninjask – and yet Pokemon GO still includes Shedinja in its overall Pokedex. So what’s the deal?

All the way back in October of the year 2018, we had the opportunity to get a Shedinja in a task. Starting this week, the Throwback Hoenn event is ready to roll. Now, here, in the celebration of the Hoenn region, we get that opportunity again!

Hoenn Research Tasks and Rewards 1/9

– Catch a Rock-type Pokemon – x500 Stardust

– Catch 3 Fire, Grass or Water-type Pokemon – x10 PokeBall

– – Claim Reward – x5 Rare Candy

– – Rewards – 1 Pinap Berry, 2 Razz Berry, Nosepass encounter

Hoenn Research Tasks and Rewards 2/9

– Catch a Fighting-type Pokemon – x500 Stardust

– Power up a Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berry

– Make 3 Nice Throws – Lairon encounter

– – Rewards – 2 Pinap Berry, 1 Razz Berry, Hariyama encounter

Hoenn Research Tasks and Rewards 3/9

– Catch an Electric-type Pokemon – x500 Stardust

– Send a Gift to a Friend – x1 Incense

– Make 3 Curveball Throws – Wailmer encounter

– – Rewards – 1 Pinap Berry, 2 Razz Berry, Manectric encounter

Hoenn Research Tasks and Rewards 4/9

– Catch a Fire-type Pokemon – x500 Stardust

– Earn a Candy Walking with your Buddy – Trapinch encounter

– Catch 3 Weather Boosted Pokemon – Bagon encounter

– – Rewards – 2 Pinap Berry, 1 Razz Berry, Camerupt encounter

Hoenn Research Tasks and Rewards 5/9

– Catch a Normal-type Pokemon – x500 Stardust

– Make 3 Great Throws – Shedinja encounter ***

– Power up Pokemon 3 times – x10 Great Ball

– Rewards – 1 Pinap Berry, 2 Razz Berry, Slaking Slakoth encounter

Hoenn Research Tasks and Rewards 6/9

– Catch a Flying-type Pokemon – x500 Stardust

– Catch a Water, Bug or Electric-type Pokemon – x10 Ultra Ball

– Battle another Trainer – Absol encounter

– – Rewards – 2 Pinap Berry, 1 Razz Berry, Swellow encounter

Hoenn Research Tasks and Rewards 7/9

– Catch a Psychic-type Pokemon – x500 Stardust

– Catch a Ghost-type Pokemon – x5 Revives

– Give your Buddy 3 treats – x1 Charged TM

– – Rewards – 1 Pinap Berry, 2 Razz Berry, Claydol encounter

Hoenn Research Tasks and Rewards 8/9

– Catch an Water-type Pokemon – x500 Stardust – x500 Stardust

– Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokemon – Clamperl encounter

– Evolve a Pokemon – x1 Star Piece

– – Rewards – 2 Pinap Berry, 1 Razz Berry, Sealeo encounter

Hoenn Research Tasks and Rewards 9/9

– Claim Reward – 3,000 XP

– Claim Reward – 3,000 XP

– Claim Reward – 3,000 XP

– – Rewards – x10 Rare Candy and Groudon Encounter with exclusive attack FIRE PUNCH

***There it is! Hidden amongst other rewards for tasks pretending to be anywhere near as important. How simple the task seems here, just the making of three Great Throws. Once you do this, you’ll get the opportunity to catch the bug – TAKE that opportunity. This event series (these tasks) will only last Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. local time.

Shedinja isn’t the most extravagant Pokemon in the world, but its worth attaining, just like any other special edition and/or extremely rare Pokemon would be. You’ll find one most likely sporting Shadow Claw and Aerial Ace, or Shadow Claw and Shadow Sneak, or Bug Bike and Aerial Ace. If you get one with Dig, you’ve got very bad luck.