Pokemon GO Seasons Change event is a Shiny Autumn romp

Pokemon GO “The Seasons Change” event is ready to roll, starting on October 9, 2020, lasting all weekend. If you’re playing Pokemon GO right now, you’ll likely notice that you’ve got a whole bunch of bonuses coming your way, new Pokemon out in the wild, and the release of a pair of Shiny Pokemon.

Bonuses for this event include 2x berry Buddy Treat effectiventess, and 2x Candy for Pinap Berry. SO if you see any Pokemon that’s not an absolute basic Pokemon, get it! Drop a Pinap Berry on it and you’ll get a WHOLE BUNCH of candy when you catch it!

This event also includes an increased likelihood of a Berry drop from Pokestops. If you’ve run out of berries completely, head over to a Pokestop and camp out. You should be FULL UP by the end of the weekend! IMAGE NOTE: The image you see above comes from MrPatafoin on DeviantArt.

This event contains an abundance of Autumn-themed Pokemon. They’ll hatch from 5km Pokemon Eggs, they’ll appear in the wild, and two very special Pokemon will be appearing in their most SHINY form. You’ll find Shiny Vulpix and Shiny Ninetails out in the wild if you’re lucky – they’re more common now than they’ll be at any other time – barring some other Vulpix-themed Shiny event, of course.

This event will also deliver Deerling. This is the first time that Deerling’s been in the game in its Autumn Form. Autumn Form Deerling isn’t currently available in Shiny Form – but you might find enough to stock up candy to evolve when the time comes for that Shiny release!

Appearing more common in the wild are Vulpix, Oddish, Foongus, Burmy, Shroomish, Seedot, Bayleef, Hoothoot, Pineco, Zigzagoon, Yanma, and Sudowoodo. This event started on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 8AM Pacific Time. This event ends on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1PM Pacific Time – that’s Indingenous People’s Day, a holiday in the United States!

NOTE TOO: Starting on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1PM, there’ll be a big change happening in Pokemon Eggs. Make sure you’ve got a few incubating to make the most of this upcoming switch. The big Pokemon Egg event will last from October 12 to October 19 – and we don’t yet know what’ll be inside!